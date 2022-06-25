Susan ‘Sue’ Marie Weisman (nee Kitkowski)
Nov. 3, 1954 — June 20, 2022
Susan ”Sue” Marie (nee Kitkowski) Weisman unexpectedly entered into eternal life on June 20, 2022, at the age of 67. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Sue was born to Leo and Catherine Kitkowski on November 3, 1954. After graduating from high school, Sue moved to Green Bay to pursue her passion of serving others by earning a nursing degree. Sue continued to work in healthcare throughout her life leaving a positive influence on everyone she met.
In 1979, Sue married her best friend, Larry. Sue and Larry built a beautiful life together with sons Andy (Andrea) and Kyle and grandchild Tanner. Sue continued to forge strong relationships with her siblings Margie (Bob) Veriha, Dan (Francine), and Don (Vicki) throughout her life. She always enjoyed any opportunity to talk with her brothers and sister. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gregg.
Sue touched everyone she met with her kind words, compassion, and positivity. Even when struggling, she would always radiate positivity with her infectious smile and accompanying dimples. That is certainly how she will want to be remembered.
Sue loved the holidays. Big or small, she would decorate for them all. Holidays also gave Sue the opportunity to show off her cooking and baking abilities, another one of her passions. From the Easter ham to the Thanksgiving turkey, everything was made with love.
Sue also had an affinity for animals. There were always pets in her home including dogs, cats, hamsters, fish, and even a turtle. Most recently, Sue was loved (and in turn loved) her dog Betty. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donation to instead be made to Ma, Paws & Me Pet Rescue in Watertown.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the staff at the Froedtert Community Hospital in Pewaukee for the compassion and care that they gave to Sue and her family.
A private family funeral service will be held to celebrate the life of Sue.