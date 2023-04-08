Susan ‘Suzee‘ Willis
Susan “Suzee” Willis passed away peacefully Monday, April 3, 2023 at the age of 71. Suzee is survived and will be deeply missed by her mother, Charlotte Ryan, sisters, Kathleen Turmelle (Ron), Debbie Johnson (Bruce), brother, Scott Ryan, two daughters and sons-in-law (that she considered sons), nine grandchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Ryan; Aunt Dorothy Hoff; Uncle Marty Hoff; and grandmother, Bessie Ryan.
Suzee worked for the Waukesha County Highway Department for 20 years and was proud to be the only female road crew employee for the entire duration of her employment. She worked day and night during snowstorms to plow the highway ensuring safe travels for motorists.
Suzee was a “bad ass biker bitch” that loved to ride her Harley and especially loved fundraising with the Rock River HOG Chapter for many great causes, most importantly for breast cancer research and childhood cancer research.
She was extremely generous with her time, talent and treasure, and would give the shirt off her back for anyone, often giving when she had nothing to give. She was passionate about sewing and baking. She would frequently bring treats for all that knew her.
She loved her dog, Grizz, and had a special place in her heart for animals.
Above all, she was an extremely devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her grandchildren and excited to become a great grandma.
Ride on Suzee! Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m.
