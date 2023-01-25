WAUKESHA
Susanna Avon (DeBack) Kuhlmann
Jan. 26, 1932 - Jan. 21, 2023
Susanna Avon (DeBack) Kuhlmann, age 90, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Susanna, Susie to everyone who knew her, was born in Big Bend, on January 26, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Winifred (nee Blott) DeBack and was the oldest of five children.
Predeceased by her parents, her husband Clarence “Doc” Kuhlmann, her brothers Donald and Charles DeBack, brother-in-law Joseph Pagano and sister-in-law Elaine DeBack.
Susie is survived by her sisters, Elaine Pagano and Barbara (Lee) Jacobi, sister-in-law Caroline DeBack and by her loving son Randall (Carol) Kuhlmann of Brookfield; her granddaughters, Allison (Gordon) Bauer and Alexis (John Gordon) Sofyanos; five great-grandchildren, Lainie, Gordon, Sloane, Blair and Jack; and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Susie was spirited with a fire-cracker personality who loved to wave her red hat. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery chapel, S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha.
The family would like to thank the staff at ProHealth Regency Senior Communities and their Memory Care Unit, Care-Age of Brookfield and Badger Hospice for their excellent care.
Please send memorials to: Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens, Inc. in memory of Susanna Kuhlmann, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130, which will be used for the Gardening Program and a rose plaque in her and Doc’s names.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.