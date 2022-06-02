St Petersburg, Florida
Suzanne Greacen
Oct. 25, 1943 - Jan. 10, 2021
Suzanne Mattie (Shuff) (Silverman) Greacen (77) of Waukesha, NYC and St. Petersburg, Florida, did it her way.
We can’t say she succumbed to the cancer she fought for two and a half years because ... she never gave in. She refused to allow a disease to become her. And so, we celebrate of the life of a woman we were so blessed to know. If you were lucky enough to be one of us, we know your life was just a little more entertaining because of her.
Sue was born in Waukesha in October 1943 and was destined to raise hell and create change from the beginning.
She grew up on West Avenue in Waukesha surrounded by a large family and was most active in the music community - singing a capella while also playing and teaching piano, accordion and clarinet.
Working for the Union (AFSCME) in the early 1960s, she moved to Manhattan at the brave age of 21. It was a move that concerned her parents and was the envy of her hometown friends. There she blazed some more union trails and, following the death of her first husband Bernard, became the owner of a watch company and took on a city that both challenged and captivated her.
After marrying David Greacen in 1976, she moved to Florida and settled in Redington Beach where she founded the Mothers Guild and engaged in local politics. She even somehow became the town’s Public Safety Commissioner despite an incident in her first Florida week calling the police to report spotting sharks off the dock. Such a Midwestern (turned city) girl.
Being a true renaissance woman defined her.
Union organizer, watch maker, jewelry designer, retail store owner, Realtor, even a stint as a private school high school principal - successful in all these endeavors, she ultimately returned to college in her late 40s to pursue her degree in nursing and settled into her career as an RN at The Bay Pines Veterans Hospital in St. Petersburg for many years in the hospice unit.
All who loved her will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent), humor, infectious smile and contagious laugh. She was a captivating storyteller and unyielding defender of what was “fair and right.” As a mother and grandmother, even in her most painful of days, she often remained more concerned for those around her than herself.
Survivors include anyone she ever battled and let live. But her loved ones mourning the loss of her feisty spirit include daughters Pamela (Arthur) and Jennifer (Jarrett). And her beloved grandchildren Abigail, Benjamin, Sarah, Finn and Helena. Since her passing her sister Shirley, brother-in-law Chuck (Stern) and her brother Norman Shuff have joined her in heaven. Brothers Jack, Bob (Lilian) and Lou predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers, her daughters ask you to fight for something in her name. Be it proper health care for someone in need, your condo association’s ridiculous rules, a parking ticket you probably should have gotten (but why not fight it anyways), or an intersection that needs a crosswalk. Do it and tell them “Suzanne sent me.”
Funeral services will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Waukesha, on June 4 at 10 a.m. immediately followed by interment at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.