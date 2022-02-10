Ted Charles Schmitz
In loving memory of Ted Charles Schmitz, who passed away three years ago on February 10, 2019. We miss you Teddy Bear. We miss your compassion, generosity, gentle spirit and your great sense of humor. We look forward to the day when we will see you in heaven!
Love from Mom (Elizabeth La Paz), sisters Tina Johnson and Tammy Schmitz and your brother-in-law Mike. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN!
We think about you always. We talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.