Terrence W. ‘Terry’ Balsewicz
May 2, 1966 - Sept. 19, 2022
Terrence “Terry” W. Balsewicz, age 56, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen (Lynch) Balsewicz.
He is survived by his two children, Ryan and Nicole Balsewicz, and his former spouse Lynn Balsewicz. He is also survived by his father Thomas Balsewicz, as well as his siblings, Kenneth (Melissa) Balsewicz, Sandy Balsewicz, Lisa (Keith) Curry and Michael (Monica) Balsewicz. He is further survived by his best friend Raoul Rosario, and his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was born May 2, 1966. After graduating from James Madison High School in 1984, he enlisted in the military where he was a proud Marine. He was honorably discharged in 1990 and went on to have a successful career in IT. Terry was very intelligent, he was a master craftsman who could solve any problem. He was a lover of music, movies and television, and enjoyed spending his time talking with friends and family.
Visitation and sharing of memories will take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, September 26, at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.