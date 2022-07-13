WAUKESHA
Terrence William Schaefer
Jan. 24, 1958 - June 27, 2022
Terrence William Schaefer, a beloved son, brother, friend and loving father, died in Waukesha on Sunday, June 27, 2022. Terrence, Terry for short, was born in Milwaukee, to Art and Carol Schaefer on January 24, 1958.
Throughout Terry’s childhood you would often find him playing or listening to music with his siblings or working at his parent's custard stand, Town Pride. He graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science in history and engineering. He found passion in his work predominantly as an international sales manager travelling to countless countries across six continents.
In July of 1996, Terry and Maya’s mother, Patricia adopted their daughter, Maya from Hongzhou, China. Maya would follow in his footsteps as a go-getter and adventurous soul who shared his love of food, music, and travelling making it to six different countries across the world together. Over the years, Terry enjoying creating music, gardening, cycling and traveling. In his retirement, he was an avid blood donor and volunteer for many organizations including The Salvation Army, multiple food banks, and the WMSE radio station. He led his life with love and grace because “Life is too short.”
Terrence is survived by his daughter Maya (Dylan); siblings Dennis (Gwen), Suzanne and Cynthia (Joan); and beloved companion Boston Terrier, Wasabi.
In his memory, donations can be made to your local animal shelter or WMSE 91.7FM radio station in his name. A celebration of Terry's life will be held with his close family and friends at a later date.