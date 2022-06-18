DOUSMAN
Terry H. Pavlet
Aug. 24, 1956 — June 12, 2022
Terry H. Pavlet, age 65, passed away at his home in Dousman on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born on August 24, 1956, to Howard and Ruth (Meier) and grew up in Muskego.
Terry attended MIAD and worked as a freelance illustrator in the RPG gaming and comic book industries. He produced two graphic novels, “Dakota” and “Strange Detective Mysteries.” He regularly showcased at Gary Con and Gamehole Con, and enjoyed connecting with his supportive fan base.
Terry is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his daughters, Maya and Lauren Pavlet; his father, Howard Pavlet; his sister, Sue (Bob) Fink; his in-laws, Frederick and Mary Ellen Schnell; his brothers-in-law, Fred (Jan) Schnell and Jay (Ann) Schnell; his many nieces and nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Pavlet.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Drive in Oconomowoc, with a visitation an hour prior to the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.