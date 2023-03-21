Thaddeus J ‘Ted’ Selerski
Thaddeus J “Ted” Selerski died March 18, 2023, at age 81.
Beloved husband of Cathy L. (nee Grace); dear father of Ted Selerski, Kal Farkas, Tim Selerski, Tom (Cindy) Selerski and the late Vicki Mattox; and brother of Maryann (Wallace) Nault, Richard (the late Patricia) Selerski and Darlene (David) Yeager. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 23, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday at Lakewood Baptist Church, W274-N1490 Riverland Drive, Pewaukee, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment at Lisbon and Merton Union Cemetery.
Ted was the founder of Ted Selerski Electric.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.