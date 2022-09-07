Thaddeus J. “Teddy” Byrne
Thaddeus J. “Teddy” Byrne was called home too soon on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at age 29. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many who could light up any room with his contagious smile and infectious laughter. He loved spending time outdoors fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He was always willing to help anyone.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Darlene; siblings Michael, Lauren (Wesley), Daniel and Joseph. He was uncle to Sean, Lily, Zoe, Fina, Ryan, Cali, Emily and Mali. He also was loved by uncles; aunts; cousins; relatives; girlfriend, Ali; and friends. He is welcomed into heaven by grandparents and his great-uncle.
Visitation at Holy Apostles Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Funeral to follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be used for a bench to be placed and trees to be planted in memory of Teddy.
We have an angel among us, as a reminder to be a positive light to others, as he was for us. Live a good story.
Memorials may be sent to Venmo account @TeddyBMemorialFund.