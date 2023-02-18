Theodore Gerard ‘Ted’ Volmar
Dec. 1, 1934 — Feb. 7, 2023
Theodore was born to life on December 1, 1934, and found peace on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the age of 88.
Beloved husband of Sandra. Loving father of Theodore Jr., Candace (Ron) Sturgal and Michelle Zilli. Cherished grandpa of Luke (Amanda) Schessler, Craig (Tara) Schessler, Jacob (Carmen) Zilli and Amanda Zilli. Big Pop of Titus, Asher, Brinlee, Melissa, Dominic Schessler and Penelope Roman-Lain. Dear brother of Margaretta Rose, Evelyn Volmar, Mary (Don) Hausser and Russell (Linda) Volmar. Brother-in-law of Jackie Volmar. Survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Russell and Margaret Volmar, brother William Volmar and brother-in-law William Rose.
Ted served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an avid bowler who participated in tournaments throughout the United States, and was a fisherman who enjoyed lake living. Ted also loved to golf, cook and bake.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 12 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.