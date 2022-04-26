MUKWONAGO
Theodore ‘Ted’ C. Trevorrow
March 17, 1946 - April 19, 2022
Theodore “Ted” C. Trevorrow, 76, of Mukwonago, died peacefully Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
Ted was born March 17, 1946, in Waukesha, the son of the late George Trevorrow and Dorothy Falk (Hitchcock). Later on Dorothy remarried and Ted had a step-father, the late Roy Falk.
Ted grew up on the family farm in the Town of Delafield. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1964. He completed his welding training at Waukesha Technical Institute in 1965. He worked for a large company as an Arc Welder in 1966 before joining the Navy in 1966 and serving in Vietnam. He was in the “Brown Water” Navy in the Mekong Delta and had further training as a welder. He was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V for meritorious service while on the USS Markab AR-23 from 1968-69. He served in the Navy until 1972. He was a life member of the VFW Post 5270, where he served as a post commander. He enjoyed attending the meetings and spending time with his service buddies. He also enjoyed participating in the Poppy fundraiser for the veterans and even received an award for his contributions.
After serving in the Navy, he became a volunteer for the Wales Fire Department, and further received his state certification as an Emergency Medical Technician from Waukesha Memorial Hospital, where he was taught by some of the area's most respected physicians. Ted then worked for a time at JC Penny’s Warehouse in Wauwatosa doing maintenance work, before starting with the Waukesha Fire Dept beginning in 1976. His career there started as a firefighter, and then upon completing his paramedic course certification in 1978, he worked as a paramedic up until 1987.
During his career as a firefighter and paramedic, Ted also had a successful car racing career (#20), racing modified sprint cars along with Dick Colburn. In 1986, he began working part-time for Dan Carstens at Dovetail Woodworking doing custom-cabinetry, then going to full-time in 1987, and he continued to work there until he retired in 2014.
Ted married the love of his life (Julianna Hraban) in June 1979, and they shared 42 wonderful years together, full of gardening, fishing, camping, cheering on the Packers, enjoying the outdoors, and enjoying life. Ted also enjoyed remodeling and restoring his home of 34 years. He also loved working in his workshop on various projects including making lawn ornaments from old farm machinery, and welding repairs for his friends.
Ted was also a member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) from 1993 to 2022. Ted and his wife Julie attended the EAA Air Adventure in Oshkosh for many years and sold programs for the Telecom Pioneers booth. Ted's passion for flying and aircraft ultimately led him to obtaining his own pilots license from Palmyra Municipal Airport in Jefferson County.
Ted will be missed greatly for his sense of humor, the stories he would share, his patriotic spirit, and his vast array of skills and wealth of knowledge on so many topics.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife Julianna; his son Daniel Trevorrow of Watertown; his two daughters, Tamara (Daniel) Klawitter of Montello and Dawn (Joel) Benz of Brookfield; two brothers, George (Mandy) Trevorrow of Milwaukee and Mike (Sue) Brand of Brookfield; one sister, Cindy (Rich) Czekalski of Oconomowoc; also including his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many other dear family members and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Roy Falk, and George and Donna Trevorrow.
Ted will not only be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, but also as one of the kindest souls. Simply put, he was a great man who loved his family and his country.
A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, April 30, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. eulogy service, followed by full military honors.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.