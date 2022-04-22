Theodore ‘Ted’ C. Trevorrow
Theodore “Ted” C. Trevorrow, 76, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, April 30, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Please see Tuesday’s Freeman for a complete obituary.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.