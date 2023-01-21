WAUKESHA
Theresa ‘Terri’ Cotton
July 18, 1928 — Jan. 15, 2023
Theresa “Terri” Cotton of Waukesha died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on July 18, 1928, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Crowley) Morand.
On August 3, 1946, she married Jack F. Cotton. He preceded her in death in 1999.
She will be sadly missed by her children Margaret “Toni” (Fredrick) Hebl of Madison, David (Mary) Cotton of Waukesha and daughter- in-law Christine Cotton of Waukesha, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John, six brothers and one sister.
She will also be deeply missed by her church family at Faith Baptist Church, where she was a member since 1974.
Terri’s family would like to thank the staff of the cardiac care unit and hospice coordinators at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for all support they provided.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 28, at 11 a.m. with a service at noon to follow at Faith Baptist Church, 3250 Summit Ave., Waukesha.
Memorials in Terri’s name to Faith Baptist Church are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information please contact the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message