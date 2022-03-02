In loving memory ...
Thomas Allan Muehl
May 14, 1947 - Feb. 25, 2022
After a courageous battle with cancer, Thomas Allan Muehl, a.k.a. “Flyer,” passed away on February 25, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, at the age of 74.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Ann Muehl of Pewaukee; his daughters, Shauna Thomas of Oconomowoc and Maureen Tanner (Joe) of Wichita; his son Andrew Muehl (Lea) of South Milwaukee; and six grandchildren, Jacquelyn Thomas, Alexander Thomas, Cameron Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Claire Tanner and Kingsley Muehl.
Tom was born on May 14, 1947, in Milwaukee, to the late Howard and June Muehl. He grew up with his two brothers, Howard Muehl (Mary, deceased) of Oconomowoc, and Peter Muehl (Dawn) of Waukesha. Throughout their lives, Tom, Bud and Pete modeled the importance of family, growing increasingly closer as they celebrated life's events and vacationed together with their families. He was revered as uncle and friend to his many nieces and nephews, Mark Muehl of Philadelphia, Christine Muehl of Las Vegas, Craig Muehl (Emily) of Brookfield, Brian Muehl of Denver, Jill Mareck (Eric) of Denver, Christopher Clark (Suhaila) of Fitchburg, Courtney Clark of Milwaukee and Natalie Kalfahs (Paul) of Los Angeles. He will also be missed by his honorary brother Roy Laird of Oak Creek, and his former roommate, traveling companion and his friend John Garnier (Cyndi) of Idaho Falls. Roy and John were Tom's close friends since second grade.
Tom is an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War as a Loadmaster and Parachute Rigger on C130s. His experience in the Air Force inspired him to pursue aviation as a career. After the Air Force he went to maintenance school to receive his Airframe and Powerplant certification from Milwaukee Area Technical College. During this time, he met his wife, Karen (nee Eger) and they married in 1976. Thomas continued to pursue advanced aviation qualifications, earning his Instrument, Commercial, and Multi-Engine ratings and becoming a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), a Certified Flight Instrument Instructor (CFII), and an Airline Transportation Pilot (ATP) and Multi-Engine Instructor (MEI). He worked as an instructor for Aerodyne, as a chief pilot and check airman for Gran-Aire, and as corporate pilot and chief of operations for Blue Cross Blue Shield. For many years, he was an instructor for Bonanza/Baron Pilot Training. In 2020, Tom received the Federal Aviation Administration's highest honor, the Wright Brothers Award, for 50 years of continuous safe flight operations. Over the course of his career he accrued over 22,000 flight hours.
In addition to an impressive career in aviation, Tom spent a decade as president of his homeowner's association. He also enjoyed maintaining (or as Karen says, “putzing with”) anything mechanical, riding motorcycles, bowling in various leagues with friends and family, and starting campfires in the rain ... “are we having fun yet?” If you knew Tom, he probably fixed something for you, and if he fixed something for you, “the warranty's off.” Few things gave him more pleasure than “breaking rule 12” with his grandchildren. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend.
After a private family service, an open house reception to celebrate his life will be held at Tuscan Hall in Waukesha on March 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Craig Muehl will deliver a eulogy at 4 p.m., after which friends and family will have the opportunity to share remembrances and stories from Tom’s life.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Bylow, the Life Clinic, Palliative Care and all the staff of 8CFAC at Froedtert Hospital for their excellent and thoughtful care during his final weeks of illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute donation in Tom's name to the National Parks Foundation at https://www.nationalparks.org/ or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission at https://milmission.org/.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.