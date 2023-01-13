Thomas Daniel Staben
July 2, 1981 - Dec. 10, 2022
Thomas D. Staben died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 41. He was born July 2, 1981.
He is survived by son, Tobias Staben; parents, Daniel and Sharon (Pals) Staben of Waukesha; brother, Joshua Pals of New Mexico; sister, Melody Hazel of Palmyra; and grandparents, Marcella Pals of Waukesha, and Daniel and Georgia Staben of California. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Pals and James and Cornie Rajnicek; and aunt, Laurie Pals of New Mexico.
Tom worked at Golden Chicken for years. He played hockey with the Swamp Donkeys. He is greatly missed by so many family and friends. There will be a memorial on Sunday, January 15, from 1:00p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club, located at 709 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha.