Thomas Edward Aul
Thomas Edward Aul, Esq., a devoted follower of Christ, died September 11, 2022, at the age of 78. Tom was born in Appleton, the son of Melvin and Rosemary Aul.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Donald Brown.
Tom graduated from Sacred Heart School, Wilson Junior High and Appleton High School in Appleton. In high school Tom competed in forensics and won state honors in extemporaneous speech. He graduated with a B.A in philosophy from Beloit College, Beloit, in May 1966 and with a J.D. from Marquette University Law School, Milwaukee, in May 1969. In 1965, while at Beloit College, Tom spent a semester at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark where he studied economics and history.
During law school and until October 1971, Tom was an associate at Cahill & Fox of Milwaukee. In December 1971, Tom was a founding partner at Aul & Tesch, Mawicke and Plaggeman, LLP of Milwaukee. From June 1984 to November 1986, Tom served as president of Grootemaat Securities Corporation, and from June 1987 to March 1991, Tom was an esteemed partner at Mulcahy & Wherry, S.C. of Milwaukee. In August 1991, Tom was a founding partner of Aul, McKoy, Aschenbrenner, & Dean, LP of Milwaukee and in 1993 Tom established the Law Offices of Thomas E. Aul in Delafield, and later in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin. During his 52 years of practicing law, Tom represented clients in litigation in state and federal courts of Wisconsin including five matters before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. His practice originally focused on commercial, securities and real estate transactions and related litigation. In recent years Tom advised clients in business succession planning, estate planning, and probate and he was honored to be named one of Milwaukee’s Five Star Estate Planning Attorneys award multiple years in a row.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Patricia “Pat”; his children Justin Winslow, Esq., (Christine), Charles Aul (Dava), Margaret Stahl (Ben), and Christopher Aul, Esq. Tom is also survived by his sister, Jacqueline Brown, and his brother, William Aul, Esq. Tom was blessed with wonderful grandchildren whom he loved dearly Ñ Kai, Maddy, Sydney, Simon, Abby, CJ, Ethan and Aiden - together with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tom loved Wisconsin and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He also traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe and Africa. Throughout his life he generously contributed time and resources to furthering the mission of Jesus, recently serving as an elder at his beloved faith community.
A celebration of life will be held on October 8 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Woodruff. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Torchbearers International - www.torchbearers.org.
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com.