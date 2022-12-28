Thomas Herman Frentzel
Thomas Herman Frentzel, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Christmas evening at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Married for 59 wonderful years to Nancy (Weaver) Frentzel. Beloved father to Bob (Jenny Dunn) Frentzel and Tom (Anne Cibula) Frentzel. Cherished “Buppa” to Katie, Kelly, Megan, Lilly, Hayden, Chloe and Phoebe. Brother to Herman Frentzel and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dog whisperer to Oliver and Eddie.
Preceded in death by his father and mother, Herman and Vera Frentzel; his sister, Betty Smith; and his first grandchild, R. Nicholas Frentzel.
Tom grew up in Shorewood, graduated from Yale University (‘56), served as a U.S. Air Force captain (‘56-’59) and then joined the family business, Frentzel Products Inc. For the past 62 years at FPI, Tom helped design, engineer and manufacture parts that were used around the world. He was very grateful for his employees, for his clients and to work alongside his son, Tom.
Tom and Nancy raised their family in Whitefish Bay and resided on Pewaukee Lake for decades spending winters in Bonita Springs, Fla. Tom will be remembered for his endearing love and devotion to his wife and family. He enjoyed competition on the golf course, on the C-Boat race course and at the bridge table. More recently, he enjoyed riding in their new pontoon boat and watching his grandchildren compete at countless sporting events. Most importantly, Tom will be remembered for his kindness and integrity.
In addition to thanking family and friends for their love and support, Nancy, Bob and Tom would like to thank the caring and compassionate ICU and hospice staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. They were very comforting during this difficult time.
Visitation and remembrance will take place Friday, December 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, followed by a Celebration of Life at Chenequa Country Club, 6250 Highway 83, Hartland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin or Pewaukee Lake Sailing School, P.O. Box 457, Pewaukee, WI 53072, in Tom’s name would be appreciated.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home is serving the family.