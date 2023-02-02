SUSSEX
Thomas J. ‘Tom’ Steinbach
Thomas J. “Tom” Steinbach, born in Milwaukee, of Sussex, entered into eternal life on January 31, 2023, at the age of 83.
Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Cantrall) for 60 years. Loving father of Pamela (Andrew) Koch and Patricia Steinbach. Proud grandfather of Tyler Koch and Jessyca (Chad) Millard. Cousin of Sylvia Steimke, JoAnn Rahbein and John Troka. Further survived by Sandy’s family and many friends.
Preceded in death by Frank and Susan (nee Troka) Steinbach.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, at Schmidt & Bartelt in Sussex from 12 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m.
Tom was a dedicated Director of Human Resources at A.F. Gallun & Sons for 33 years and retired from Capitol Interiors in Peshtigo after eight years of service. Tom enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, fishing, and coaching his daughters’ softball teams. He loved music and spending time with his family at Camp Delton near Wisconsin Dells.
We will miss Tom’s sense of humor and his kind, generous spirit.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Sussex is serving the family. For more information, call 262-246-4774 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.