Thomas Joslyn
Thomas Joslyn, sixth-grade Waukesha teacher for 35 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 10, 2023, at age 71.
He was the loving husband of Leona (nee Matowitz). Dear father of Becky Joslyn, Meghan (Dan) Simons, and Jay (Shannon) Joslyn. Proud Grandpa of Evelyn and Lucas. Brother of Wil (Terry), Lyn (Kevin) Blackston, Julia Mink, Jennie (Mark) Becker, and Sarah Joslyn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his daughter Nicole and his parents Jay and Ana Joslyn.
Gathering at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1-3:45 p.m. Remembrances at 4 p.m.
