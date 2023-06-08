WAUKESHA
Thomas L. Hoffmann
Sept. 2, 1942 - June 3, 2023
Thomas L. Hoffmann, 80, of Waukesha, passed away June 3, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital. Tom was born on September 2, 1942, in Milwaukee, to Martin and Magdelene (Aman) Hoffmann.
He graduated in 1960 from Pius XI High School and joined the Army in 1964. Tom spent a long and fulfilling career behind the wheel. He drove everything from Army vehicles and wreckers to concrete mixers and semi-trucks. Tom retired in 2003 from Fleming Foods after 25 years of dedicated service and continued working part-time, delivering parts for Kaestner Auto Electric.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joyce Hoffmann, with whom he shared 54 wonderful years; children, Dennis Hoffmann (Dayna Lenz), Anita Green (Keith Worthing) and Nicole (John) Phipps; grandchildren Dan Green (Chelsea Kamine), Jacob Hoffmann, Brandon Green (Briana Fena), Tony Green (Jaclyn Cooksey), Caitlin (Alex) King, Emily Green (Randy Brown), Alexandra Phipps, Devin Phipps and Hailey Phipps; great-grandchildren Lilly King, Vada Green and Isabelle Green; brothers Jim Hoffmann and Don Hoffmann; sister-in-law Rita Michaelsen; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Tom loved his pets, Annie, Ella, Teddy and Taffy. A member of the Beer City Chapter of the Antique Truck Club and the Sussex Antique Power Club, Tom enjoyed showing his tractors and working the sawmill at the annual show in Sussex. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin, where they created many wonderful memories. He was a member of the Sno-Devils snowmobile club and enjoyed riding the trails in northern Wisconsin.
Tom’s hardworking and handy nature was evident in everything he did, and he spent many hours working on projects in his garage. Tom lived a full life, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and memories that his family and friends will cherish forever.
A visitation for Tom will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Chimes at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. At 2:30 p.m., there will be a funeral service for Tom. Following the service, Tom will be laid to rest with military honors on the cemetery grounds.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the care teams at ProHealth Cancer Center, Froedtert CFAC7 and MICU who showed compassion and respect as he navigated his medical challenges.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.