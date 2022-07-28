Thomas Mackovich
Nov. 7, 1936 - May 13, 2022
Thomas Mackovich (“Tom,” “Macker,” “Camoman”), aka Dad, Papa Mack, and many other things to family and friends, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the age of 85. He has been reunited with his wife Mary in heaven. He will be deeply missed by his family for his strength, guidance, companionship and the many wonderful stories he shared.
Tom was born in Waukesha on November 7, 1936. He was born to William and Katherine Mackovich. He was the youngest of their five children. His senior year of high school his dad moved them from Whitewater to Palmyra. It was there he met the love of his life whom he was married to for 62 years. In Tom’s younger years he was known as a great athlete. Baseball, football and then boxing in the Navy. He became an avid runner and biker which lead him to do the Mack’s Ride for Youth to raise money for the local booster club. Tom was an avid sports fan. The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Badger football/basketball where his favorites.
Tom’s family was most important to him. In the recent years he moved to northwestern Wisconsin to be closer to family. He took many opportunities to spend time at the family cabin fishing and hunting. He loved his time dog training and duck/goose/pheasant hunting. Tom was a veteran of the Navy and 23 years as a Wisconsin State Patrol Officer.
He proudly served his community and country. We truly do not know how many Labrador Retrievers he trained over the years or how many families received a puppy from “Mackers Labs.” Tom loved his dogs and after he retired from the State Patrol, training and breeding Labs became a passion. Tom also loved a cold beer, good conversation, classic country music and a game of cribbage.
Tom is survived by his three children, Angela (Steffek) David of Omaha, Neb., his son, Michael Mackovich of Baldwin, and his daughter, Pamela (Behnke) Kevin of Chippewa Falls; his sister, Dorothy Goetzelman of Naples, Fla.; his seven grandchildren, Dylan Mackovich, Mackenzie Mackovich, Zach Steffek, Zach Behnke, Zoey Behnke, Tyler Behnke and Mason Behnke; his niece, Anne (Sadenwasser) of Springbrook; his nephew, Stan (Sadenwasser) Tracy of South Range; his niece, Debbie Mach of Minoqua; and other extended family. Tom also leaves behind his black Labrador, Mia.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents and three brothers, along with many of his beloved hunting dogs and companions.
A celebration of Tom's life will be on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Cornerstone Bar & Grill in Oconomowoc, with visiting from 5-9 p.m. Please join his family to celebrate and honor Tom's service and dedication to his family, friends, the Wisconsin State Patrol, hunters and gun dog lovers.
Tom is being honored for his service by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Tom will take one final squad car ride in a procession on Saturday, August 20, to the cemetery where he will be officially signed off duty and some of his ashes will be laid to rest next to his wife.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to ducks unlimited or conservation society of choice.
O’Connell Funeral Home in Hudson, 715-386-3725, is serving the family. Visit online at oconnellfuneralhomes.com.