Thomas Maynard Kells
July 17, 1928 - Jan. 18, 2022
In loving memory of Thomas Maynard Kells, born July 17, 1928, and peacefully born into eternal life January 18, 2022, the day after his 93 1/2 birthday, surrounded by his family. Tom was born to Edward and Clara Kells (nee Muth) in Milwaukee.
As a young teen, with his Paul Newman blue eyes and his charm, he toured with Jackie Caine and her big band, playing the alto saxophone. Upon graduating from Washington High School, Tom went on to pursue an undergraduate degree in architecture and a doctoral degree in law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He designed many homes in the Brookfield area and had a passion for real estate development and Frank Lloyd Wright. As a lawyer, there weren’t many cases he wasn’t willing to take, as he loved negotiating and “doing deals.”
Even into his 90s, he was still working and driving. He enjoyed traveling to Branson for work and play, crossword puzzles, gardening, margaritas, shopping, daily trips to Costco for samples and was passionate about cooking and perfecting his recipes. After spending the past 32 years in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, he recently returned to Wisconsin. It was a true blessing to have him home for the past nine months.
He will be missed by his children, Kevin (Liz), Susan (Warren), Katy, Bill, David, Kristin (Jim) and TJ (Erin); former wife and dear friend, Sally; as well as his grandchildren, Andy, Sarah (Chase), Mia, Asher, Griffin, Henry and Ada, and his Texas family, Lori, Mike, Katie, Carrie and Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved former wife Dorothy; his brother Robert; stepson Rob; and his love, Loretta Zimbelman.
His vivid stories and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed. In the words of his favorite, Willie Nelson, “Turn out the lights, the party’s over, they say all good things must end ...” but we know the party’s just starting in heaven.