DOUSMAN
Thomas N. Taube
Nov. 13, 1928 - Jan. 15, 2022
Thomas N. Taube passed away on January 15, 2022, at 3 Pillars Nursing home in Dousman, where he was a resident for the past 6 1/2 years. Born November 13, 1928, in Kenosha, he was 93 years old at the time of his death. Tom's parents were Carl W. Taube and Elizabeth (Frei) Taube of Kenosha.
He graduated from Kenosha High School in 1948 and attended Illinois Wesleyan University on a baseball scholarship. He played professional baseball under a contract with the Cleveland Indians at Green Bay before returning back to college to finish his degree at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Frances Wood on August 25, 1951.
After graduation from UW, Tom had the following professional career: industrial relations, General Motors in Janesville, St. Louis, Mo., and Kansas City, Mo., from 1953 to 1969; director of member services, Employers Association, Milwaukee, 1969 to 1972; VP of employee relations, Kirsch Company, Sturgis, Mich., from 1972 to 1982; and director of employee relations, Outboard Marine Corp, Milwaukee, from 1982 to 1993, where he retired.
He is survived by his wife and two children Meg, married to Louie Caracci (Waukesha), and Thomas Taube Jr., married to Debi Wegner (Charlotte, N.C.), and his seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He will be remembered for the good times he had with his son hunting and fishing. The many lectures he gave his children teaching them lessons of life and most of all, always being there when you needed him. He will be dearly missed.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.