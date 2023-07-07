Thomas Needham Johnson Sr.
Thomas Needham Johnson Sr. was called home to the Lord on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at age 85.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Johnson and Ruth Parkinson; his sister, Janet; stepfather, Ernest Tempero; and stepsiblings Clinton (Terry), Eva (Calvin Mundt), Warren (Muriel) and Curtis.
He was the beloved husband of Shirley Johnson (nee Drake); loving father of Russell (Ilba) Johnson, Thomas Needham Johnson Jr., Elizabeth (Steven) Buchmeyer and Matthew (Danica) Johnson; cherished grandfather of Thomas III (Allee), the late Sarah Anne, Rebecca (Aaron), Russell Jr. (Valerie), Benjamin, Sarah, Amy, Samuel (Amber), Anna, Bethany, Elijah, Ella, Myra, Silas, Charles and Wyatt; and great-grandfather of Noel, Kendall, Camden, Colton, Collyns, Jameson, Averie, Devin, Makayla and Daniel. Further survived by one stepbrother, Thomas (Linda) Tempero, and other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Saturday, July 8, from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service at 3 p.m. followed by military honors. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Baptist Church of New Berlin or Wisconsin Right to Life appreciated.
Tom proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1964 as an A4 jet mechanic. He retired after more than 30 years with RTE/Cooper/Eaton Power in Waukesha. Tom was a man with many interests, including singing to Shirley’s concertina playing at events, and he was a model train enthusiast. Tom restored a 1944 military Jeep and enjoyed participating in many parades. He was meticulous in caring for his beautiful yard. Mostly Tom would like to be remembered as a family man who had a steadfast faith and relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
