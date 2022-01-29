MUSKEGO
Thomas (Tom) Buechel
Sept. 9, 1937 - Jan. 21, 2022
Thomas (Tom) Buechel was the greatest husband of Sherry (nee Letourneau) for 56 1/2 years; amazing dad of Lance (Therese), Lisa (Alex) and Shannon (Jeff); wonderful “papa” to Saylor, Dylan, Dustin, Gabby, Michelle, Melody and Miranda; and brother of Donna, Judy and Bob.
Tom was the owner of Tom’s Carpentry Service until his retirement.
He was a Marine Corps veteran.
He is now in heaven to spoil his granddaughters Ashley and Abigail, who preceded him in death.
Thank you for the memories, and although your loved ones on earth are sad today, our loved ones in heaven are cheering.
The world lost a great man today, the famous Tommy B.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.