Thomas ‘Tom’ J. Kiehl Sr.
March 15, 1939 - July 1, 2022
Thomas “Tom” J. Kiehl Sr. of Waukesha died on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home at age 83. He was born in Milwaukee on March 15, 1939, the son of Herbert and Regina (McCarthy) Kiehl. He was a graduate of Bay View High School and following graduation proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion DJ Martin Post 8, enjoyed fishing and bowling and could fix just about anything. Tom was known for his gift of storytelling and his great sense of humor.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of almost 58 years, Mary Kiehl (Wentland), and their three children, Jean (Randy) Daul, Tom Kiehl Jr. and Ann (Greg) Akre. He was the extremely wonderful Papa to Jordan (Brigitte) Daul, Rebecca (Isaac) Vasquez, Kaitlin Daul; Hunter, Cade and Cole Kiehl; and Logan, Ayla and Danika Akre; and was going to be a future great-grandpa. He is further survived by his sister Christine (Ross) Buckett, sister-in-law Kathleen (Thomas) Fingleton, nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and his dear “Unholy 5.”
He was preceded in death by his sisters Kathleen (Red) Minikel and Patricia (Gary) Lindstedt.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha. The funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. noon.
Memorials in Tom’s name are appreciated to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org/).
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.