Thomas ‘Tom’ J. McNamara
Oct. 23, 1946 - Feb. 15, 2023
Tom found his fairway to heaven on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the age of 76.
Beloved husband of Pat (nee Schmidt) McNamara. Loving father of Tami (Kevin) Host, Kerry (Ryan) Kane, Tom G. (Paige) McNamara, Caitlin (Ryan) Sneddon and Mackenzie McNamara. Proud grandfather “PopPop” of Trent and Kylee Host, Meredith, Keira and Roy Kane, Jack and Rory McNamara and Finn Sneddon. Dear brother of Patricia (Robert) Ramhofer. Proud uncle of Alison Dicksey and Lani Fast. Tom will also be remembered by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews in Brooklyn, New York.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lorraine McNamara.
Tom was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up on Long Island and graduated from Wantagh High School. He earned an economics and business degree from Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina and was a brother of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. He spent his career in the medical industry for over 50 years in sales and management positions. Tom eventually started McNamara and Associates in 1988. He cherished watching people meet their unknown potential.
Tom loved sports and treasured his time with family and friends on the golf course. He enjoyed teaching them the joys of the game. He was a member of Merrill Hills Country Club. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved to read and enjoyed to travel to all 50 states and Europe.
He loved everything about his small family, watching and enjoying all their activities and laughing at their antics and admiring their growth.
Tom lived a very full life of doing it “his way,” embraced sobriety and felt strongly the AA community gave him a second chance at life.
He was a great listener, teacher and a positive individual who will be missed greatly. Thank you, God, for every minute he was in our lives.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, February 24, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, starting at 5 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 6:30 p.m.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view online obituary or leave condolences.
I will be waiting for all of you on the “first tee.”