WAUKESHA
Thomas ‘Tom’ J. Stencel
Feb. 2, 1933 - July 2, 2023
Thomas “Tom” J. Stencel of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born in Milwaukee on February 2, 1933, the son of Peter and Regina (nee Grochowski) Stencel.
He served his country during the Korean War Conflict in the United States Navy and enjoyed singing with the Navy Blue Jackets. Tom worked in quality assurance for Rexnord for 42 years and was the holder of a U.S. patent for his design in conveyor belt weighing devices. He was a member of the Daniel Boone Conservation Club 2X4, the Prairieville Desperados, lifelong member of the NRA, co-founder and member of the Waukesha Handgun League, and in the Governor’s Top 10 for pistol shooting. Tom obtained his pilot’s license at a young age, loved polkas, enjoyed fishing and making instruments among many other hobbies. He was a simple and private man, with deep Catholic faith, and strong love for his family.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 65 years, Evelyn “Evie” Stencel (nee Collard) of Waukesha; their children, Tony (Vicky) Stencel of Long Grove, Ill., Terry Stencel of Waukesha and Cathy (Brian) Pilo of Waukesha; and grandchildren, Andrew, Alexander and Julia Stencel. He is further survived by his brother Larry (Rose) Stencel of Scottsdale, Ariz., nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 24, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Full military honors will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (https://diabetes.org/donate).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.