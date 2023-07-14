Thomas (Tom) L. Wachtler
May 7, 1942 — July 2, 2023
Thomas L. Wachtler of the city of Waukesha passed away on July 2, 2023, at 81. Tom was born May 7, 1942, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Lawrence and Alma Wachtler. He spent his childhood in Kent, and after graduating from high school he joined the Army. While in the Army he was stationed at the M-74 Nike Missile Site in Waukesha and served in Korea. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 8. Tom went on to become an iron worker and was a member Iron Workers Local 8 for 40 years.
Tom is survived by JoAnne (nee Johnson) Wachtler, previously Wein, his wife of 46 years. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
His hobbies included: woodworking, cleaning up Buchner Park, going to estate sales and he especially enjoyed greeting the neighborhood dogs.
JoAnne would like to say special “thank you” to the staff on 4 NW at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and Mary and the staff at Hospice Care.
Visitation and memorial service will be at Church and Chapel, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Wednesday July 19. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with memorial service at 3:00 PM.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or to a charity of your choice.