PEWAUKEE
Thomas (Tom) Patrick Brass
Aug. 24, 1955 - Feb. 18, 2022
Thomas (Tom) Patrick Brass, 66, of Pewaukee, passed away on February 18, 2022, after a two-year long battle with head and neck cancer.
Tom was born on August 24, 1955, to Thomas and Patricia Brass in Butler. As Tom would say, he “grew up in the family business,” Brass’ Lounge in Brookfield. That experience, along with side ventures he and his family started, developed Tom’s entrepreneurial spirit. Weekends might find the Brass family hauling wood, selling Christmas trees, or plowing snow. He graduated from Brookfield East in 1973, attended college, then managed the Brass’ bar. At 25, Tom took a three-month trip to Europe worth a lifetime of stories. He later joined his uncle at Badger Transmissions, which Tom managed through the early 1990s.
Tom met Mary in 1989. It was love at first sight. On the day they met, Tom told colleagues Mary would be his wife. Two years later they wed. The new couple built a home where they raised Mary’s son, Chris. Tom and Chris formed a special bond, and Tom raised Chris as his own son. Tom changed careers and established his successful insurance agency in the Village of Hartland.
As an insurance agent, Tom took pride in providing exceptional service to his clients. He genuinely cared about getting to know each client personally, educating them about their best interests, and finding the best solution. It showed in his renewal rates which far exceeded industry average. Tom also shared his knowledge by providing mentorship to other agents and educating young adults on insurance coverage through his annual talk at Arrowhead High School.
Tom became an active member of the Hartland community, dedicating 25 years of service to Lake Country-Hartland Rotary Club. As the group’s fundraising chairman, Tom led a drive to raise $130,000 for families of deployed servicemembers and another to construct a splash pad for children in Hartland. Tom also supported local business owners by serving as president of Hartland’s Business Improvement District.
Tom spent many weekends on home improvement. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, snowmobiling, waterskiing, downhill skiing, boating, golf, and pheasant hunting. He also enjoyed regular trips with Mary and friends to Upper Peninsula, Michigan.
To those who knew him, Tom was caring and selfless. He looked after his mother after his father’s passing. He put Christopher through private college. He was a mentor to many. Friends expressed gratitude for Tom’s influence on their lives. He will first and foremost be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother, Tim; his sister, Sandra (Patrick) Schuette; his son, Christopher (Alicia) Mohr; his nieces Kristin (Jonathan) Shane and Lauren Shuette; and nephew David Schuette.
Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI, on Monday, February 28, from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Service of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Reception to follow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, on Tuesday, March 1, at 5 p.m. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org.
Krause Funeral Home, 262-432-8300, is serving the family. For more information, visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.