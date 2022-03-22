WAUKESHA
Thomas ‘Tom’ W. Carpenter
Sept. 25, 1946 - March 15, 2022
Thomas “Tom” W. Carpenter of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born in Racine on September 25, 1946, the oldest son of Dean and Virginia (nee Drummond) Carpenter.
Before his family moved to Brookfield his senior year of high school, Tom attended Holy Name Catholic School and St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. He graduated from Catholic Memorial in Waukesha in 1964 and earned his Bachelor of Science from UW-Milwaukee in 1978.
On March 12, 1966, Tom married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sharon Clough. Together they shared 56 years of marriage and raised four children (Betsy, Steve, Todd and Shannon), making Waukesha their home. Tom and Sharon had an amazing life together raising their family, playing golf, traveling, card playing with friends, and especially enjoying their 12 grandchildren.
Tom worked and served his community as a deputy sheriff for Waukesha County for 30 years. He was an active member of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Association, even serving a term as president. Tom loved to watch and play base/softball, he participated in many softball leagues including the “old timers” 35 year and older league and was a youth baseball coach for Waukesha Park Rec League for many years. In retirement, Tom was blessed to share his many talents through several part-time jobs from his love of golf at Ironwood Golf Course, his passion for automobiles at Jack Safro, and his never-ending knowledge of fix-it/repair techniques with a job at Ace Hardware in Waukesha.
Tom was an avid golfer his entire life with an excellent short game. He also enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren. If he was not watching sports on television, Tom could be found downstairs in his woodworking shop creating a project Sharon thought would be nice to have or finishing a crossword puzzle which he did in ink. In his retirement too, Tom developed an interest in flower gardening and his flower beds became his pride and joy during the spring and summer months.
Tom was a proud man. He took great pride in whatever he did. But most of all he was extremely proud of his family. He will be sadly and forever missed by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sharon of Waukesha and their four children, Betsy (Jeff) Carpenter-Pelkofer of Franklin, Steve (Connie) Carpenter of Clintonville, Todd (Bonnie) Carpenter of Idyllwild, CA and Shannon Seegmiller of Wittenberg. He was the proud grandpa of Zachary (Amber) Carpenter, Madeline and Adam Pelkofer, Taylor, Caitlin, Matthew and Lindsy Carpenter, Finneas and Quinnlyn Carpenter, and Henry, Joseph and George Seegmiller. He is further survived by his brothers Donald (Donna) Carpenter, Dennis (Christine) Carpenter and David (Donna) Carpenter; sister-in-law Barbara Clough; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 Highway 59 Waukesha, WI 53189). A luncheon will follow at the Rotary Building, 1150 Baxter St., Waukesha. Memorials in Tom’s name are appreciated to the American Heart Association or St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.