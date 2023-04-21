WAUKESHA
Thomas ‘Tommy’ ‘Tom’ William Brauneis
Aug. 5, 1939 - Jan. 5, 2023
Thomas “Tommy” “Tom” William Brauneis of Waukesha passed away on January 5, 2023. He was born to Cyril Brauneis and Blanche Brauneis (nee Prudhomme) on August 5, 1939.
Tommy was the proud father of Kim Brauneis, Phoenix, Ariz., and Todd Brauneis, Waukesha, deceased February 25, 2023. Tommy had two sisters, Sybil Klug and Sally Leque, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Tom served in the Air Force Reserves before beginning work for Johnson Controls as a chiller mechanic and member of the Steamfitters Union. Tom was a breeder of St. Bernard dogs and Arabian horses, which he showed at national competitions. He also enjoyed cruising in his Corvettes on back roads.
Tommy was devoted to physical fitness, including bicycling, tennis, running, and working out at the Wisconsin Athletic Club. He participated in more than 150 races, from 5Ks to sprint triathlons, to full marathons, and won at least a hundred of those races. One of his proudest accomplishments was qualifying for and running in the 1996 Boston Marathon. His finish time was 3:59:54.
A favorite saying of his (and his voicemail greeting) was “Be nice. Life is so much easier when people like you.” Tom lived up to this saying with his generous philanthropy and volunteer work at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, ProHealth Hospital in Mukwonago, and General Mitchell International Airport.
Tommy was a friend and inspiration to others and wanted to be remembered as “humble and sharing.”
Join us to celebrate his life on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Minooka Park, Covered Picnic Area #3, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha. Conversation and refreshments at 1 p.m. and sharing of memories 2:30 p.m.