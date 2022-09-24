WAUKESHA
Thomas V. Lomen
Jan. 20, 1929 — Sept. 18, 2022
Thomas V. Lomen of Waukesha died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee at the age of 93. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on January 20, 1929, the son of Thomas and Ann (nee Kostelej) Lomen.
At the age of 2, his family moved to Czechoslovakia where he developed a love for skiing and ski jumping.
At the age of 19 he returned to the U.S. and served his country in the United States Air Force. Tom earned his business degree from Kent State University and worked as a traffic manager for many years. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where he enjoyed volunteering as an usher. Tom was an avid fisherman, enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Fla., and adored his two granddaughters.
He will be sadly missed by his two daughters, Cheryl (John) Marotta of Waukesha and Beverly (John) Foster of Menomonee Falls; his two granddaughters, Lana and Ginger Foster; and his companion of many years, Mary Langill. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary (nee Czechowski), and his sister Olga Lestach.
Visitation will take place in the chapel of St. Joseph Cemetery, S22-W22890 Broadway, Waukesha, on Saturday, October 1, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. committal service.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Cemetery and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online message.