WAUKESHA
Thomas VanHaag
Aug. 14, 1937 - Sept. 21, 2022
Thomas James Van Haag Sr., 85, of Waukesha, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Van Haag and Sophia Van Haag (Jelinski); brothers, William Van Haag and Robert Van Haag; sister-in-law, Rosemary Van Haag; nephews, Paul Van Haag and Mark Van Haag.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Germaine Van Haag (Ravelette); son, Andrew; son, Thomas Jr. (Amy); and grandchildren, Noah, Lauren, Jacob, Nathan and Benjamin. He is also survived by his sisters in-law, Roberta Van Haag and Jackie (Ravelette) Pettit; brother in-law, Gilbert Ravelette (Linda); nieces, Mary Van Haag, Nicole (Van Haag) Hartman, and Jennifer Van Haag Tomaw; along with nephews, Ronald Pettit Jr, Brian Pettit, and Joseph (Jay) Van Haag. He is further survived by friends throughout the country.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice for their care.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.