WAUKESHA
Timothy Allan Justman
Nov. 25, 1946 - Aug. 31, 2023
Timothy Allan Justman, 76, of Waukesha, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Tim was born on November 25, 1946, in Milwaukee, to the late Harold and Elsie (Ratcliffe) Justman. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1965, and Milwaukee Area Technical College in 1976. He worked in sales for many years, having held positions for numerous companies.
He was a proud veteran, having served in the Navy aboard the USS Abnaki during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gail (Gruszcynski) Justman; children, Todd (Melissa) Justman, of Rochester Hills, Mich., Bryan (Meghan) Justman of Roseville, Ca., Michael (Jill) Justman of New Berlin, Cheryl (George) Bogust of Waukesha, and Andrew (Ashley) Justman of Eagle; sister, Sandra Zahn of Milwaukee; and six grandchildren.
Services to be held at a later date.
Remembrances may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice, https://www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/donate/give-online/.