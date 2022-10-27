OCONOMOWOC
Timothy P. Ross
March 16, 1971 - Oct. 21, 2022
Timothy P. Ross (Timmer), age 51, passed unexpectedly on October 21, 2022. He was born on March 16, 1971, to Robert and Ella (Krumvieda) Ross in Oconomowoc.
Tim is survived by his son, Cale (Andrea) Ross; mother, Ella; his siblings, Terrisa (Doug) Laurin, Charlene (Tim) Steger, Gregory Ross and Raymond (Janet) Ross; his beloved dog, Belle; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Tim graduated from Oconomowoc High School, with his first job in maintenance at ODTC along with several other maintenance and management jobs. Each adding to his skills and proficiency which lead to his career and passion in home improvements and repair. At one time even owning his own business, Bazooka Handyman Services, with the motto, “Landscape to Roofing and Everything In-Between.”
Tim was the proud father of Cale, watching him grow into the successful man he is today. Tim was happy that Cale found the love of his life with Andrea. Together they made their home in Minnesota where Tim frequently enjoyed visiting to work along side Cale and Andrea to improve their new home. He had a special connection with his fur grand dogs, Mozzie and Mila.
Many knew Tim as the life of the party, always happy and full of shenanigans. Possibly his most admirable quality was his willingness to help ANYONE. There was no project too big or small, or no task he wouldn’t tackle. He was a true friend and neighbor to all he met.
Tim found time to enjoy, grilling, hunting, fishing, gardening, golf and watching the Packers which usually included his family, friends and neighbors. Most of these activities also included his beloved dog, Belle.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's name can be made out to his son, Cale Ross.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.