CRIVITZ
Timothy Paul Brehm
Oct. 26, 1944 - Nov. 21, 2022
Timothy Paul Brehm, age 78, passed away at his home in Crivitz on November 21, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1944, to Carl and Mary Louise (Blume) Brehm in Waukesha.
Tim played football as a teen and was a state champion tennis player for Catholic Memorial. After attending UW-La Crosse, he served several years in the National Guard and pursued a career as purchasing director and HR manager at A&A Manufacturing in New Berlin.
Tim was known for his sense of humor, hard work and determination. He was an adoring father, avid sports fan, skilled outdoorsman and animal lover.
He is survived by former wife, Florence “Cookie” (Sampe) Brehm; daughters Amy Unold (Tad) and Katie Spoelstra (Christopher); granddaughter Paige Spoelstra; his sister Mary “Pat” Boehrer; brother William Brehm; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather William Klemme, and brother Carl Jr.
A private burial will be held by immediate family. A Celebration of Life will take place on a future date.
Memorials may be directed to the Oconto Area Humane Society.