HARTLAND
Todd Anthony Doll
Todd Anthony Doll, age 56, of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2022.
Todd loved going hunting, fishing and four-wheeling up north at the cabin where he made many memories with family and friends. His smile, the twinkle in his blue eyes, and his big heart of gold will be forever missed.
Todd is greeted in heaven by his paternal grandparents, William and Edna Doll; maternal grandparents, George and Doris Wirth; and father and mother in-law, Joseph Mojto and Nancy Christian; as well as other family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Mary (Mojto) Doll; beloved children, Curtis Doll and Ashley (Carlos) Ortiz; and grandchildren he was most proud of, Kaiden, Brayden, Graysen and Hudsen Ortiz. He is further survived by his parents, Gerald and Kathleen Doll; siblings, Loriann (Chris) Knapp, Tammi Doll and Tommy (Kim) Doll; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Family and friends are welcome to visit directly at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Immediately following the Celebration of Life, Todd’s family invite those in attendance to join them at the Nashotah House Seminary, 2777 Mission Road, Nashotah, WI, for refreshments and a continued time of sharing stories of Todd’s life. The building on the Seminary campus which to meet is Adams Hall, also known as the Refectory.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.