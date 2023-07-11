Todd Timothy Bohrman
On July 6, 2023, Todd Timothy Bohrman, passed away at the age of 61. He will forever be with his dad, mom and brother.
Todd loved everyone and everyone loved Todd. Todd faced many obstacles in life but he always overcame them. Todd was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and great-great uncle.
Todd worked all of his life and enjoyed every moment of it. He met many people in his life and made friends with all of them. He worked in the food service industry beginning at Family Chef in Delafield, then for Shoneys in Delafield and then finishing his career at Oconomowoc Memorial with tenure of 21 years.
Todd was active in all aspects of life, beginning at an early age. He loved participating in Special Olympics and won many events. He was active in the Oconomowoc YMCA. He loved music, wrestling, NASCAR and football. But most of all, Todd loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling to Augusta, Wisconsin where he would spend time at the family property hunting, fishing, and off roading with his mother, father, and other family members. Todd will be forever missed by those fortunate to have met him.
Todd is survived by his brothers, John Bohrman, Patrick (MaryJo) Bohrman, Terry Bohrman and Todd Bohrman; his nieces and nephews, Jackie (Gene) Kotlarek, Angela Wollenhaupt, Catherine (Justin) Corbett, Sarah (CJ) George, Michael J. (Jamey) Bohrman, William (Emily) Bohrman, Michael L. Bohrman and Amanda (Jason) Fuhrmann; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyler (Haley), Emily (Jordan), Jacob, Keith (Stephanie), Kaitlyn, Lacey, Paige, Noah, Clara, Carson, Carter, Jack, Henry and Louis; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Chase, Jovani, Marlee, Madeline and McKinley. He is survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael D. Bohrman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road in Nashotah, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waukesha.
Memorials in Todd’s name may be made to Waukesha County Special Olympics.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.