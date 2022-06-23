WAUKESHA

Tom Richard Olson

March 8, 1940 - June 16, 2022

Tom Richard Olson

Tom Richard Olson of Waukesha died of natural causes on June 16, 2022, at age 82. Tom is survived by Suzanne, his wife of 58 years; sister Susan of Iowa (husband Frank); sons Erik and Bradley (wife Patricia) and grandchildren Mia and Michael, all of Illinois, and numerous additional nieces and nephews.

Tom was a 50-year resident of Waukesha, a lifelong Cubs fan, and a fixture in downtown Waukesha for more than 30 years from 1989-2020 as sole proprietor of Tom Olson C.P.A. with his office at 262 W. Broadway, overlooking the heart of Waukesha’s Main Street, near the historic Five Points.

A family celebration of Tom’s life will held later this summer. In his memory, donations may be made to Medical College of Wisconsin Nephrology Research (https://www.mcw.edu/giving/ways-to-give/donate-now, suggested direction: Chronic Kidney Disease & End Stage Renal Disease), or to the ProHealth Care Foundation (https://www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/suggested direction: AngelsGrace Hospice).

Recommended for you