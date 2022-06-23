WAUKESHA
Tom Richard Olson
March 8, 1940 - June 16, 2022
Tom Richard Olson of Waukesha died of natural causes on June 16, 2022, at age 82. Tom is survived by Suzanne, his wife of 58 years; sister Susan of Iowa (husband Frank); sons Erik and Bradley (wife Patricia) and grandchildren Mia and Michael, all of Illinois, and numerous additional nieces and nephews.
Tom was a 50-year resident of Waukesha, a lifelong Cubs fan, and a fixture in downtown Waukesha for more than 30 years from 1989-2020 as sole proprietor of Tom Olson C.P.A. with his office at 262 W. Broadway, overlooking the heart of Waukesha’s Main Street, near the historic Five Points.
A family celebration of Tom’s life will held later this summer. In his memory, donations may be made to Medical College of Wisconsin Nephrology Research (https://www.mcw.edu/giving/ways-to-give/donate-now, suggested direction: Chronic Kidney Disease & End Stage Renal Disease), or to the ProHealth Care Foundation (https://www.prohealthcare.org/ways-to-give/suggested direction: AngelsGrace Hospice).