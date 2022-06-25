PEWAUKEE
Tyler E. Pasdera
March 17, 1976 — June 22, 2022
Tyler E. Pasdera found peace on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at age 46.
Loving father of Stella, Grace and Joey Pasdera. Dearest son of Wayne and Shelly Pasdera. Loving brother of Trever (Michelle) Pasdera and Travis (Tammy) Pasdera. Fond uncle to Cheyenne, Kyra, Angelina and Brett Pasdera. Great-uncle of Audrey. Also survived by the mother of his children, Molly. Further survived by other family, friends, devoted staff of Boomers, past and present and cherished customers.
Tyler was the proud owner of Boomers Pub and Grill in Pewaukee for 22 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping with family and friends at Devils Lake, spending time at his grandfathers farm and watching sporting events with friends.
A celebration of Tyler’s life will be held at Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home Bay View Chapel, 3275 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukeee, WI 53207, on Wednesday, June 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tyler's memory to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin are appreciated.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home Bay View Chapel, 414-483-2322, is serving the family. Visit online at www.pkfuneralhomes.com.