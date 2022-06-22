Ulrich ‘Rick’ Joseph Waldenmeyer Jr.
Ulrich “Rick” Joseph Waldenmeyer Jr., age 78, born in Green Bay, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Church of the Nativity, Leawood, KS. The family asks that remembrances be made out to either Church of Nativity Parish School at 3800 W 119th St. Leawood, KS 66209, or The Leawood Foundation at 4800 Town Center Drive Leawood, KS 66211.
