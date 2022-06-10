WAUKESHA
Ursula Theresa Wirtz
Jan. 8, 1930 - Aug. 24, 2020
Ursula Theresa Wirtz of Waukesha was a caring person whose profession as a nurse was more than just a job; it was a calling. Her passion for helping extended to her life as a mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 90 years.
She was born in Morrison County, Minnesota, on January 8, 1930, the daughter of Albrecht and Rose (nee Moser) Kahlhamer, and moved to Mayville, where she grew up. Ursula married Leo Wirtz on April 7, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. The newlyweds lived in Milwaukee before settling in Waukesha, where they raised four children: Mary, Tom, Bob, and Jeanne. Education and hard work - along with fun - were priorities at the Wirtz household, with all the children earning advanced degrees. Leo and Ursula loved parties, dancing, and socializing, and were gracious hosts to their many friends and their large extended family. Leo passed away on May 13, 2019. For 60 years, Ursula proudly worked as a registered nurse in many medical settings. She spent the majority of her career working as a certified occupational health nurse for GE, Wisconsin Centrifugal (now MetalTek), Grede Foundry, and Northwestern Mutual. Ursula, along with her husband, Leo, were members of St. Mary Parish in Waukesha for more than 50 years, where Ursula was active in ushering, Christian Women, and serving funeral lunches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her dear son Tom; parents; brother Melvin Kahlhamer; and sisters Geraldine Moldenhauer, Eileen Kahlhamer and Doreen Dorst. Ursula is survived by her children, Mary (Mark) Northrup, Bob (Nancy) Wirtz, Jeanne (Barry) Gantenbein, daughter-in-law Patty Wirtz, 9 grandchildren: Joel, Josh, Ben, Amelia, Elizabeth, Madeline, Matt, Beth, and Lauren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Cleo Kahlhamer; and sister Irene Andrews.
A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery alongside her beloved husband, Leo.
A time for visiting, fellowship and refreshments will follow the Mass and burial from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Rotary Building at Frame Park, 1150 Baxter St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Memorials in Ursula’s name may be made to Avalon Square Waukesha or St. Mary Catholic Church, Waukesha, for a beautification project.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.