WAUKESHA
Verlyn L. Riley
Sept. 9, 1921 - Jan. 21, 2023
Verlyn Lewis Riley, aged 101, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Born on September 9, 1921, in Randolph, Verlyn was the second son of John and Frieda (Grainger) Riley. In the mid 1920s, the family moved to Waukesha, where he called home for 10 decades.
Verlyn married his lifetime love June Hafemann on July 15, 1944, before leaving to serve with the 83rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in the second World War. His unit crossed the Elbe River less than 50 miles from Berlin, advancing further into Germany than all other American troops and hastening the end of the war in Europe. While serving, he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal.
After his military service, Verlyn and June built a home in Waukesha and raised two sons, Dennis and Dale. He enjoyed a 44-year career with Waukesha Motor Company before retiring in 1986.
Verlyn enjoyed model railroading, gardening, painting, and bird watching, a hobby that included an indefatigable effort to outwit squirrels who saw his backyard bird feeder as an all-you-can-eat buffet. For many years, he was a devoted member of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. His faith informed and inspired him. He is mourned by many and will be missed by all (with the possible exception for the squirrels).
His dedication and devotion to his family was Verlyn's primary passion. He particularly enjoyed celebrations and holidays, particularly Christmastime, with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families.
He is survived by son Dale (Paula Jo), daughter-in-law Bonnie, grandchildren Timothy (Kris), Erin Stroebel (Jonathan), Aimee, and Bryon (Maria) as well as great-grandchildren Cleo and Kit Pupillo, Brendan and Jamie Stroebel, Abigail and Jacen.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Merle, Eleanor, Donald, Robert, and John, his son, Dennis, and his beloved wife of 75 years, June.
A private interment will be held for family at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.