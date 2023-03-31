Vickie (Vick) Lynn Vanevenhoven (nee Titel)
Vickie (Vick) Lynn Vanevenhoven (nee Titel), age 53, passed away on March 28, 2023.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ross; their two children, Samuel and Erin; and her three brothers, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She enjoyed coloring, doing crafts, volunteering in her community, and being a confirmation small group leader for the Life Teen program at St. Charles for many years. She wishes all of her confirmants the best in their future endeavors.
Love and gratitude to the ProHealth Care team who supported her throughout her 16-year battle with breast cancer and the caring staff and volunteers of AngelsGrace Hospice.
There will be a gathering at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 2 for anyone who wishes to share the joy of Vickie’s life. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on April 3 at St. Charles Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Family and friends are invited to visit at church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, as well as a lunch afterward.
She will be interned at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum in Fond Du Lac.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.