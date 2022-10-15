Victor T. Berger
Victor T. Berger was reunited with his beloved wife, Janet (nee Dehne), on October 10, 2022, at age 94.
Loving father of Cheryl (James) Frusher and Annette (Mike) Gill. Proud grandpa of Ben (Becca) Gill and Caitlin Gill (Lucas Wax). Great-grandpa to Archer Gill and Quinn Gill-Wax.
A gathering to celebrate Vic’s life will at be held at Redeemer UCC, W220-N4915 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls, on Friday, October 21, from 2-3 p.m. Service 3 p.m. Burial service at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler on Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the church.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Louise at Home Instead, Warren at Asera Care and his wonderful neighbors.
Krause Funeral Home, (262) 432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.