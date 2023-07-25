WAUKESHA
Victor W. Fracaro
January 7, 1933 - July 15, 2023
Victor W. Fracaro passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023, at age 90. Victor was born January 7, 1933, in Waukesha to Victor and Marie Fracaro. He was beloved husband of Marcia for 66 years. He was cherished father of the late Robin, Holly (Robert Bryan), Victor, Laurel (John Chiodo), and Ronald (Julie) Fracaro; proud grandpa of Elizabeth, Robert, Nicole, Chloe, Kyle, and Dominic; and great-grandpa of Jacob and Trey. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Victor was the proprietor and owner, with his brother David, of Fracaro’s Lanes in Waukesha. In 2019, he was inducted into the Waukesha USBC Bowling Hall of Fame. He was an avid fisherman, bird hunter, gardener, and loved his Labrador retrievers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A private family graveside service was held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Humane Society.
Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-432-8300 or visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.