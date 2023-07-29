PEWAUKEE
Victoria M. Price
Nov. 6, 1944 - April 19, 2023
Victoria M. Price, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2023, in Pewaukee. Born on November 6, 1944, in Illinois, she lived a faith-filled, generous, and loving life, touching the hearts of all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of many years, Dave Price, and her cherished daughters, Valerie (John) Culver-Gabrysiak and Eve (Kevin) Lindsay, and bonus children Jerry Price, Bonnie Wieselmann, and Daniel (Melitza) Price. Vicky was a devoted grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Michael (Dee) Price, JW and AJ Gabrysiak, Theodore and Nathaniel Lindsay, and Daniel and Kelieska Price. She also had the blessed privilege of being a great-grandmother to Denali Price. Vicky is also survived by her sisters, Gloria Szczech and Ceil (Wayne) Sime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethel Szczech, and her brother, George (Jeanette) Szczech.
Vicky was the valedictorian of her class at Stanley-Boyd High School and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and her Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She learned the value of hard work growing up on her parents’ dairy farm and continued to exemplify this ethos throughout her life.
A prolific writer, reader, crafter, and baker, she loved to create and share her many gifts with others. While not actively serving herself, she was the most devoted supporter of her son-in-law John M. Gabrysiak during his military career.
Vicky was a woman of deep faith, and her selfless nature was evident in her dedication to her family, friends, and community.
Though Alzheimer’s stole her from us far too soon, she remained active in her community as long as possible, giving her time and talents to the Hope Center, Spring City Corner Clubhouse, and NAMI frequently.
She kept her sense of humor to the end, and we treasure each moment of shared laughter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Spring City Corner Clubhouse of Waukesha in Vicky’s memory.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6
Memorial service will take place Monday, August 7, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182, at 2 p.m.
Max A. Sass Funeral Home is serving the family.