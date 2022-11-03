WAUKESHA
Viola Phyllis Lomeli
April 11, 1934 - Oct. 31, 2022
Viola Phyllis Lomeli of Waukesha found peace on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 88, when she was reunited with her husband, Nemesio “Mingo” Lomeli, who preceded her in death in 1999; her son David Gerard Lomeli, who preceded her in death in 1995; and her grandson, Joseph Patrick Lomeli, who preceded her in death in 2021.
Viola was born in Laredo, Texas, on April 11, 1934. She was the third child of Isabel and Maria (nee Reyes) Barron Sr. She loved to share her childhood memories growing up in Buena Vista.
She met her husband in 1957 at a dance. They were married January 31, 1959, and would go on to dance through life together, being blessed with seven children.
Viola started working as a young child helping her family by joining them in the fields picking potatoes. She had a strong work ethic and worked steadily throughout her lifetime, primarily working in environmental services. She retired in her early 70s ut would always find “side jobs” as she loved to keep busy.
Viola was actively involved in her community. Volunteering at St. Joseph Church as a member of the Augustinian and Guadalupe Societies, La Casa de Esperanza, Waukesha Head start program, and so much more.
Viola enjoyed dancing, cooking, reading as well as helping everyone dress up in costumes. Halloween was her favorite holiday. Her greatest joy was her family. Celebrating every holiday large or small by cooking her loved ones’ favorite dish.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Esperanza (Roger) Miller, Irene (Doug “Mr. Wonderful” Marquardt) Leonard, Yolanda (and the late Joe) Medina, Martin (Sarah) Lomeli, Daniel Lomeli and Sandra Lomeli, her 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Albert (Olivia) Barron and Isabel Jr. (Janie) Barron; sisters Dolores (Norman) Ciszek and Lydia (Fermin) Rivera; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from on Monday, November 7, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In remembrance of Viola’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), in lieu of flowers.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.